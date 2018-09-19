Featured Video
Cyclist hospitalized after collision with car in Montreal North
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 6:20PM EDT
A 24-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Montreal North.
It happened on Hebert St. near Amos.
The cyclust was on the sidewalk when he was hit by a car turning into a parking lot.
