Cyclist hit by vehicle in Montreal's Village neighbourhood

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Village neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that a 911 call at around 8:50 a.m. reported a cyclist being hit at the intersection of Papineau Avenue and Ste. Catherine Street East, a block west of the Papineau metro station.

Police say the victim was conscious when the paramedics arrived.

The collision occurred a block from where a 43-year-old man was struck and killed by a heavy truck on July 4. Another cyclist was hit by a bus a block from that accident on Maisonneuve Avenue later in the night on the same day.