Cyclist hit by school bus in Terrebonne
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 12:59PM EDT
A 19-year old cyclist is dead following a collision with a school bus in Terrebonne on Thursday morning.
Police say the crash occurred at 7:15 am at the intersection of Rodrigue Blvd. and Angelique St.
There were no other injuries, and the school bus was not carrying passengers at the time of the accident.
The 50-year old driver of the bus was taken to a police station to speak to investigators, and the intersection was closed off for several hours.