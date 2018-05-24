

CTV Montreal





A 19-year old cyclist is dead following a collision with a school bus in Terrebonne on Thursday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:15 am at the intersection of Rodrigue Blvd. and Angelique St.

There were no other injuries, and the school bus was not carrying passengers at the time of the accident.

The 50-year old driver of the bus was taken to a police station to speak to investigators, and the intersection was closed off for several hours.