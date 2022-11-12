Cyclist hit by a bus in Montreal's La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood

A cyclist was hit by a bus in the early hours of Saturday in the Petite-Patrie neighbourhood of Montreal.

A 911 call alerted emergency services at about 2:15 a.m. of the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Saint-Denis and Bellechasse streets in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

"When police patrol officers arrived on the scene, they assisted an 18-year-old woman who had sustained significant injuries to her lower body," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Julien Levesque.

The young woman was transported to a Montreal hospital. Her condition was not yet clear before dawn.