A cyclist died Monday morning in Montreal following a collision with a truck.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Zotique St. and 19th Avenue, next to Sainte Bernadette Park.

The 30-year-old female cyclist died at the scene.

The 52-year-old truck driver was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Witnesses told police that the cyclist and the truck were both heading east on St. Zotique when the cyclist turned right ont 19th Ave. and was struck by the larger vehicle.

"The investigation will move on all day," said police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

"The driver of the truck will be met by investigators and from all those meetings and those reports we will be able to make sure that no criminal act had been made on each side."

Montreal police closed St. Zotique St. between 18th and 19th Avenues while they investigated the crash and it remained closed five hours later.

This is the first deadly incident involving a cyclist in Montreal this year, while four cyclists died last year.