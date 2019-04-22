Featured Video
Cyclist badly hurt after collision with car
The rider of this bicycle, a man in his fifties, was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Longueuil on Sunday April 21, 2019 (CTV Montreal/Stephane Gamache)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 7:41AM EDT
A man in his fifties was badly injured Sunday evening in a collision with a car in Longueuil.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chambly St. and Benoit St.
The cyclist, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver, a woman in her thirties, was hospitalized for shock.
Police barred traffic from the surrounding streets while they investigated the crash.