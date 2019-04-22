

CTV Montreal





A man in his fifties was badly injured Sunday evening in a collision with a car in Longueuil.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chambly St. and Benoit St.

The cyclist, a man in his fifties, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver, a woman in her thirties, was hospitalized for shock.

Police barred traffic from the surrounding streets while they investigated the crash.