Cyclist, 80, dies after collision with car in Boucherville
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 6:26PM EDT
An 80-year-old cyclist died Sunday in a traffic accident at the corner of de Montarville Boulevard and de Normandie St in Boucherville.
Longueuil police said around 11:00 a.m., a car struck the cyclist -- who reportedly missed a traffic signal.
He was trasnported to hospital in critical condition, and pronounced dead around 6 p.m.
