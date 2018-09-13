Featured Video
Cyclicst killed in collision with pickup truck
A 67-year-old cyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on the morning of Thurs., Sept. 13, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 10:33AM EDT
A 67-year-old cyclist is dead after being involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in the northern part of Montreal on Thursday morning.
According to police, the accident occurred at 5:40 a.m. The cyclist was heading north on Lajeunesse St. when he was struck by the truck, which was heading west on Cremazie Blvd.
The truck was driven by a 64-year-old man.
Police said the traffic light was green on Cremazie at the time of the accident. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
An investigation into the incident closed Cremazie Blvd. on the north side of the Metropolitan Highway between St-Hubert and St-Denis, and Lajeunesse from Cremazie to Emilie-Journault.
The roads were reopened at around 9:00 a.m.
Latest Montreal News
- After tumultuous off season, Habs open training camp
- A PQ stronghold for decades, Taschereau riding suddenly a four-way race
- Manzeil returns to practice after three-day absence with flu
- Identity, economy, healthcare on the agenda for first leaders' debate
- Florence's winds and rain begin lashing Carolinas