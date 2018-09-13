

The Canadian Press





A 67-year-old cyclist is dead after being involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in the northern part of Montreal on Thursday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred at 5:40 a.m. The cyclist was heading north on Lajeunesse St. when he was struck by the truck, which was heading west on Cremazie Blvd.

The truck was driven by a 64-year-old man.

Police said the traffic light was green on Cremazie at the time of the accident. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the incident closed Cremazie Blvd. on the north side of the Metropolitan Highway between St-Hubert and St-Denis, and Lajeunesse from Cremazie to Emilie-Journault.

The roads were reopened at around 9:00 a.m.