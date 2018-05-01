WHAT: Cycle Swap 2018: Buy, Sell or Donate your used bike to benefit the MUHC

WHEN: Sunday, May 6

WHERE: Lower Canada College, 4090 Royal Avenune, Montreal, H4A 2M5

DETAILS: www.cycleswap.org

Have you outgrown your old bike, want a different type of bike and/or have one to sell?



Join us on Sunday, May 6th for CycleSwap, a fundraising event organized by the Friends of the MUHC and Cycle Néron. You can buy or sell! 20% of the proceeds from this year’s Swap will go towards supporting the Montreal Children’s Hospital and its purchase of a much-needed Cerebral/Neuro Probe for its Ultrasound machines. Our objective is to raise $12,000.00 and we hope that you can help us reach that goal!

Come by in the morning from 8:30am-noon if you have bicycles to sell and if you would like to buy a bicycle, be on site from 1:00-3:00pm.



It will be a fun day and a great way to kick off the cycling season!



At the event you will also find:

· Information on cycling clubs in the area

· Free helmet checks

· Bike safety guidance

· Snacks and drinks

We’d like to know now if you have a bicycle or two to sell. Please contact info@thefriendsofthemuhc.org with information about your used bicycles.