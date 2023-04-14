Cyberattack that paralyzed the Hydro-Quebec website has been resolved
Access to Hydro-Québec's website and application was restored early Friday after a 24-hour paralysis caused by a cyberattack.
The outage occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. For several hours, any attempt to access the www.hydroquebec.com address resulted in a page indicating that the site was inaccessible.
The site was hit by a denial of service attack, which occurs when a website is flooded with requests to prevent it from functioning.
A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec, Francis Labbé, said Thursday that the company's critical systems were unaffected and no data or personal information was leaked.
Labbé said Hydro-Quebec has a cybersecurity team of about 300.
The incident at Hydro-Quebec was one in a series of cyberattacks by pro-Russian groups targeting Canadian organizations in recent days.
In Quebec, the Port of Montreal, Port de Québec, Laurentian Bank, the graphics card manufacturer Matrox in Dorval, and the Prévost bus company were affected.
The attacks also affected the website of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the Port Authorities of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Port Alberni, British Columbia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
Dalai Lama 'unfairly labelled' over tongue video: Tibet govt-in-exile
The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
Sculpture over 200 years old vandalized with blue crayon
A statue more than 200 years old of the water nymph Sabrina has been vandalized with blue crayon, British conservation charity the National Trust said in a statement.
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Charges laid in Nova Scotia after dispute over fishing of baby eels turns violent
Police in Nova Scotia say they've charged two men after an attack early today in a small community on the southern outskirts of Halifax following an argument that involved fishing for baby eels.
Toronto
-
Toronto homes too expensive for you? Try a private island, says this viral TikTok creator
Can’t stomach dropping $2 million on a starter home in Canada? You’d be better off trying your luck on a private island or European chateau, says viral TikTok creator @MillennialMoron.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
-
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with Jewish deli-style menu
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
London
-
Special air quality statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
-
Can’t fight city hall? Neighbourhood resistance may save 19 trees threatened by road construction
Residents fighting to save 41 mature trees in Old North from a road construction project have made progress — but the city’s concessions are unlikely to quell the controversy.
-
Additional child porn-related charge for Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing another charge in relation to a child porn investigation. On Thursday, Grace Rodrigues, 31, was arrested and charged with make child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Calgary
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
NDP challenges Alberta Premier Smith to explain whether she shares 'extremist views'
Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says Premier Danielle Smith must explain whether she shares the “extremist views” of Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski and those of “her key support group” Take Back Alberta.
Kitchener
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Fire damages Brantford chip wagon
Brantford Fire Services says a chip wagon was damaged in a fire.
-
Recycling yard fire in Brantford under investigation
A fire at a recycling yard in Brantford is under investigation.
Vancouver
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.
Edmonton
-
Traffic being diverted from Jasper Place intersection for firefighters
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood is sending smoke up over west Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
Man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop had just arrived in Canada after fleeing war in Ukraine
A man who was stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning had arrived in Canada from Ukraine just days ago, a friend confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Fire damages commercial building in Ford City area
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a building in the Ford City area early Friday morning.
-
Firearms charges for Windsor man
A Windsor man is facing firearms charges after a foot chase with police. Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were on Albert Road for an investigation when they approached a suspect.
-
16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP say a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder following a death investigation in Lakeshore.
Regina
-
10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Sask.'s latest CRISP report
There were 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan’s latest bi-weekly Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report on Thursday.
-
Pats defenseman Stanislav Svozil records first NHL point in first game
Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil recorded his first National Hockey League (NHL) point Thursday night in his first game in a Columbus Blue Jackets uniform in a 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.
Ottawa
-
Expect summer-like weekend in Ottawa after record-breaking heat
It won't be the record-setting heat that Ottawa saw on Thursday, but you can expect a warmer-than-average day in the capital on Friday.
-
Two teens charged following bomb threat targeting North Grenville school
Ontario Provincial Police says officers received information on April 3 about a possible bomb threat targeting a school in North Grenville, south of Ottawa.
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.