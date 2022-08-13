Cuttlefish ink could reduce environmental cost of electronic conductor construction, Montreal researchers say
Montreal researchers are trying to reduce the environmental cost of electronic components, thanks to cuttlefish ink. The materials from the cuttlefish could be used to print melanin, which is used as an electrical conductor.
A Quebec team has developed a process to print purified melanin from cuttlefish ink. They published an article in the American scientific journal "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences" (PNAS).
Using biobased materials - which come from living organisms - in the world of electronics makes it possible to envisage a different end-of-life for these objects.
They could then go the way of compost, rather than wind up in recycling centres or landfills.
"We have to be careful because there are criteria to respect for compostable materials, but there is a good chance that it will be biodegradable and even biocompatible," said professor Clara Santato of the Engineering Physics Department at Polytechnique Montreal.
In fact, beyond using biobased materials, Santato wants to highlight the fact that it is possible to use electronic waste.
"I think we need to open our minds and think that waste does not exist," she said. "Waste is just a stage in the life history of a material."
While cuttlefish ink, which contains a lot of melanin, was used for the study, other perspectives are possible. For example, in the food industry, an insect farm contacted her to see if their melanin-rich residue could be used to make electronic components.
While it's been known for about 40 years that organic molecules can conduct electricity, environmental concerns have led researchers to look at biobased materials, which could be found in waste materials in particular, Santato said.
"This material (waste) is already available, so I don't need to go to a chemical industry to synthesize it," she added.
RECIPE FOR CONDUCTIVITY
Another reason melanins, brown-black pigments made of rings of carbon atoms, have been little used until now: their lack of solubility, which makes the material difficult to process.
The Polytechnique team, in partnership with the Institute of Graphic Communications and Printability, has succeeded in overcoming this problem with a recipe that makes melanin from cuttlefish ink soluble.
With a few ingredients and a binding agent, this mixture, once printed, forms a three-dimensional conductive network that can be used in electronic components.
It is the melanin nanogranules, derived from the cuttlefish ink, that allow the electricity to be transmitted.
"Paradoxically, our interest in developing technologies has helped us in the fundamental," said Santato.
Indeed, those years of work on melanins led to a discovery about the conductivity of organic molecules.
"This is one of the first times that a biobased organic material carries electrons and not ions," she said, noting that there is no absolute first time, as the research builds on previous knowledge.
BIODEGRADABLE SENSORS
"It's not that in five years, microprocessors are going to be organic," said Santato. "But there are plenty of applications for which we can think of moving towards something more environmentally friendly, for example, sensors in the oceans, where we can't collect at the end of life."
She cites humidity and temperature sensors, oil loss sensors from boats, among others.
"You can't go after these sensors afterwards, so you have to design them degradable," she said.
Later, she thinks it will be possible to develop chemical sensors and perhaps devices and integrated circuits. She specifies, however, that for functions where speed is sought, silicon and inorganic materials will always win for chemical bonding reasons.
"In other cases, organic (materials), because they are degradable, because they are flexible, because they can be printed - not like silicon - will have their share," she said.
The only downside for now is that the binder used - polyvinyl butyral (PVB) - is not biodegradable. The team of researchers is nevertheless working to find an alternative that will make it possible for an entire electronic component based on cuttlefish ink or other biobased materials to end its life in compost.
Other families of molecules are also being studied, such as tannins for electrochemical energy storage and chlorophylls, which were analyzed in the 1970s-1980s, particularly for their use in solar energy.
"We have more knowledge and sophisticated equipment in 2022 than in 1980. We can arrange the molecules much better than 40 years ago," the professor said.
She hopes that the "waste" of the forest industry, especially in Quebec, can be used to produce electronic components.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye
\Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack, which was met with shock and outrage from much of the world, along with tributes and praise for the award-winning author who for more than 30 years has faced death threats for his novel 'The Satanic Verses.'
Anne Heche legally dead, remains on life support for donor evaluation
Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death, a representative for the actor said Friday.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
N.W.T. RCMP deploy controversial roadside cannabis screening devices
RCMP in the Northwest Territories have begun using roadside cannabis-screening technology that has faced criticism from defence lawyers elsewhere in Canada.
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open
Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime, eliminating the Canadian from the National Bank Open.
Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet
Iranians reacted with praise and worry Saturday over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death.
Toronto
-
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
-
Areas of Union Station evacuated after suspicious package discovered
Areas of Union Station are being evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package left on the platform on Saturday.
-
Brampton teen arrested in connection with murder of Toronto rapper Houdini in May 2020
A Brampton teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of a well-known Toronto rapper who was gunned down in the city’s Entertainment District over two years ago.
Atlantic
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
-
Confirmed case of Monkeypox in New Brunswick
The provincial government’s Department of Health confirmed the case in a news release Friday evening.
-
Cabin owners in central Newfoundland warned to stop using closed roads
Officials in central Newfoundland are asking people to stop using forest roads to check on their cabins even though the threat of wildfires has eased for local communities and a state of emergency has been lifted.
London
-
Driver charged in July crash that claimed life of motorcyclist
A driver from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has been charged by OPP for their alleged involvement in a crash that killed a motorcyclist last month in Grey County.
-
Driver facing charges in crash that killed one, injured three others
A driver is facing multiple charges Saturday for their alleged role in a vehicle collision that claimed the life of one pedestrian and injured three others in Grey Highlands last month.
-
Police release identity of cyclist killed on Highway 401, alleged driver facing charges
Police in London, Ont., are releasing the identity of a cyclist who was killed on Highway 401 after they struck by a vehicle. Meanwhile, the alleged driver is now facing charges.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Second collision on HWY 522 Saturday
Highway 522 is closed from Port Loring to Key River due to a collision shortly before 1 p.m.
-
Canadian who sold his possessions, used up his savings to deliver aid in Ukraine makes a plea for help
Canadian Adam Oake is among volunteers delivering aid to civilians in Ukraine, but he says donations are drying up and he's issuing a plea for help.
-
New fires wildfires confirmed in the Northeast Region
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed two new wildfires in the northeast region Saturday evening.
Calgary
-
1 dead following crash in southwest Calgary
Officials say a driver has died after a serious crash early Saturday morning in southwest Calgary.
-
Calgary police, humane society seize 42 animals in northeast Calgary
Police and the Calgary Humane Society have launched a joint investigation after seizing 42 animals from a northeast Calgary property Friday morning.
-
Small wildfire burning near Banff's east gates
A small wildfire was burning Friday night around 8:30 p.m., according to the national park's Twitter feed.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB confirms 'student information was accessed' during cyber incident
Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed that "certain student information was accessed" during a cyber incident last month.
-
Over 60 cattle killed in barn fire near Alma, Ont.
A total of 65 cattle have been killed after a fire tore through a barn Friday night.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured after highway crash in Waterloo
A motorcycle rider has suffered serious injuries following a crash on Hwy. 85 in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
'Manipulated' lithium-battery devices the leading cause of fire deaths in Vancouver
Vancouver fire officials say fires caused by lithium-ion batteries have increased 500 per cent in the city since 2016.
-
Assault suspect held knife to stranger's neck in Vancouver park, police say
Vancouver police say a man has been charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly attacking a stranger with a knife this week.
-
B.C. 'clear' there's not enough housing as Vancouver encampment ordered dismantled
British Columbia's acting attorney general says the province was "clear" with Vancouver officials that the Crown corporation responsible for subsidized housing does not have enough spaces available for people who are being told to dismantle their tents along a street in the city's Downtown Eastside.
Edmonton
-
Local high school academic superstar wins prestigious University of Alberta internship
An Edmonton teen has earned the unique opportunity to learn the ropes of working in a university laboratory, before he even started his undergraduate degree.
-
'Communications failure': UCP minister tells reporters to stop asking about essay award
A UCP MLA shook her head in frustration and said "wow" while walking away from a microphone Friday, as the fallout continued over an "abhorrent" essay that her government awarded.
-
Local charities helping families get school supplies seeing 'unprecedented' demand
With the start of a new school year now weeks away, local charities say more people are turning to them to help provide school supplies than ever before.
Windsor
-
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
-
Suspect sketch released as police investigate west-end sexual assault
Windsor police have released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.
-
Unsettled weekend weather expected in Windsor, Ont.
When it comes to Windsor’s upcoming forecast, things are going to first be a bit unsettled before the summer sunshine makes its way back to the City of Roses.
Regina
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
-
Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
'Spanking will leave marks': Manual used at Saskatoon school encouraged paddling
A training workbook allegedly used at a Saskatoon school targeted in a proposed class action lawsuit outlines a guiding philosophy which encouraged physical discipline.
Ottawa
-
Community rallies to help Merry Dairy recover missing ice cream bike
There was a swift response from the community to help find a missing bicycle cart owned by a popular ice cream shop.
-
Two novice drivers among 4 charged with stunt driving Friday
Ottawa police say two G2 drivers are among four people charged with stunt driving on Friday night, as the police service’s summer speeding blitz continues.
-
Ottawa police officers replace bike stolen from 8-year-old boy
A young Ottawa boy has a brand new bicycle, thanks to some Ottawa police officers in his neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
'Spanking will leave marks': Manual used at Saskatoon school encouraged paddling
A training workbook allegedly used at a Saskatoon school targeted in a proposed class action lawsuit outlines a guiding philosophy which encouraged physical discipline.
-
Committee set to discuss changing city's first Michif-named street
City administration is looking to rename a new Saskatoon street after the word was revealed to have different meanings.
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.