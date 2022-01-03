MONTREAL -- It’s official: dogs and their owners can now go outside past 10 p.m. But just like last year’s curfew, whether Fido is doing his business or going for a stroll, he and his owner must stay within a one kilometre radius of the home.

Dog owners were outraged over the weekend to learn that taking their dog out late at night was a no-go, according to curfew rules.

In response to the backlash, Quebec has since issued a decree which adds dog-walking to the list of activities exempted from the curfew.

Other exemptions include going to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription, travelling to or from work or classes, and travelling to or from a hospital, clinic, dentist office, optometrist office, or vaccination clinic. Homeless people are also exempted from curfew restrictions.