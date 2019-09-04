

The Cummings Centre has just received new funding from the federal government to help seniors suffering from dementia and Parkison's Disease.

The Cummings Centre Therapeutic Dementia Care Program provides programming for seniors, many of whom have been diagnosed with dementia designed to maintain their cognitive and social abilities. It also provides respite and support for their caregivers.

The program is receiving $1 million over 46 months, aiming to ensure the drop-in centre, located at the Côte-St-Luc Aquatic and Community Centre, will carry on for at least that long.

The programming will be implemented in partnership with engAGE: Concordia University's Centre for Research on Aging, which brings together researchers, students, practitioners, people living with dementia, caregivers and others.

"We're going to be developing a living lab where practitioners, researchers, people living with dementia, caregivers and students can come together and learn together. And then we can use the information to continue to grow, continue to develop and even expand and the information will also help other professionals if they want to start programs in other communities too," explained program manager Erica Botner.

The drop-in program was started as a collaborative effort between all levels of government and the Cummings Centre.



