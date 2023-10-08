Montreal

    • CTV News Montreal at six for Sunday, October 8, 2023

    Watch CTV News Montreal at six on Sunday, October 8, 2023, with Amanda Kline.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News