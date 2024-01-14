CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, January 14, 2024
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, January 14, 2024
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Iowa's presidential caucuses kick off on Monday. Here's what's at stake
After months of campaign events, registered Republicans in Iowa are finally getting set to brave frigid temperatures and intense snowfall to cast their ballots in the Iowa Republican presidential caucus.
Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm's way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
Toronto
Man seriously injured in Mississauga house fire
A man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.
Uber Canada looks to 'correct the record' as Toronto mulls reinstating rideshare licence cap
A month after Toronto hit the brakes on a controversial rideshare licence cap, Uber Canada is looking to “bust some myths” about the platform and its services before the issue returns to council in March.
Toronto has had about 30 hours of clear skies so far this winter, senior climatologist says
It’s been an uncharacteristically dreary winter this year in Toronto, almost similar to a “Vancouver kind of a winter” with more overcast days than normal, according to a senior climatologist.
Atlantic
P.E.I. by-election could cause first-ever tie for official opposition status
The Borden-Carleton voting district in P.E.I. could make history in an upcoming by-election, if it creates a tie between two opposition parties.
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S.
RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that happened at an unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S., early Sunday morning.
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision: Halifax police
Police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m.
London
Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
Bitter wind chill prompts cold weather alert in the London-Middlesex region
After a slow start to winter, bitter wind chill values have prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue the first Cold Weather Alert for 2024.
Alpine Skier from London, Ont. headed to Canadian Special Olympics Winter Games
Ben So loves the thrill of going downhill. 'It’s going to be exciting and fun,' said So, a Special Olympic athlete from London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
Alberta man leading unique 'Healing with Horses' training session in northern Ont.
When equine-assisted practitioner Patrick Buffalo spends time with horses, he says he feels a powerful energy, connection and spirit within the majestic creature.
Calgary
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
WestJet cancels additional 120 Sunday flights as frigid temperatures continue
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Kitchener
Emergency responders urge drivers to prioritize safety around horse-drawn vehicles
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
Hockey players from Waterloo Region win bronze at world women’s under-18 championship
Two players from Waterloo Region helped Canada pull off a win in the bronze-medal game at the world women’s under-18 hockey championship.
Man charged for threatening mall employees with a razor blade
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened mall employees with a razor blade in Waterloo.
Vancouver
B.C. charity wants vet bills tax-deductible to stop 'economic euthanasia'
Vets say so-called “economic euthanasia” is becoming more common as pet owners are forced to make life and death decisions about their animals based on finances.
17 more low-temperature records broken in B.C. on Saturday
Over a dozen daily minimum temperature records fell in B.C. on Saturday, as a mass of Arctic air continued to freeze much of Western Canada, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
2 people, dog rescued after falling through ice on Okanagan Lake
Firefighters in West Kelowna are thanking bystanders for jumping into action after two people and their dog fell through the ice on Saturday.
Edmonton
Edmonton riding Tiki wave of resurgence with 2 new spots
Edmonton may be in the grip of a deep freeze but it's sweltering inside two of the city's newest bars.
Windsor
BREAKING Transit Windsor strike temporarily delayed
The union representing 300 Transit Windsor workers is putting a planned strike on hold to avoid service disruption while it negotiates a contract with the City of Windsor.
Search for missing Windsor man continues in new location
The search for a missing Windsor man continued Sunday at another new location.
Flurries likely Sunday, risk of frostbite overnight into Monday
It’s a cold day in Windsor-Essex. There’s a chance of flurries Sunday with a wind chill near minus 23.
Regina
First inquest into James Smith Cree Nation stabbings begins Monday
Families, survivors and community members of James Smith Cree Nation are gathering in Melfort on Monday for the public inquest into the deaths of nearly a dozen people in a brutal stabbing rampage.
Saskatchewan's extreme cold warnings extended to Tuesday, Environment Canada says
Saskatchewan remains in the midst of an intense deep freeze – as cold weather warnings are expected to persist for several more days.
Saskatchewan provides power to Alberta during shortage
Saskatchewan provided Alberta with over 150 megawatts of power over the weekend – as the province faced the possibility of rotating power outages due to extreme cold.
Ottawa
Coming cold snap raising concerns about Ottawa's homeless population
This winter has so far been mild, but it's still been a challenge for shelters trying to keep residents warm. Now, with a coming cold snap, concern for people with nowhere else to go is rising.
Pro pickleball players show off their skills in Ottawa
Once dismissed as something for retirement homes, pickleball today is one of the fastest growing sports in Canada. With thousands playing in Ottawa alone, finding a court — especially in the winter — is a challenge.
Slew of collisions reported across eastern Ontario during snowstorm
Police responded to dozens of collisions this weekend as a winter storm ripped across eastern Ontario, bringing snow and heavy winds Friday night and Saturday.
Saskatoon
