

CTV Montreal





The Canadian Transportation Agency is expanding its investigation into a slew of complaints from Sunwing Airlines passengers to include Montreal passengers.

The inquiry began by looking into passengers flying in and out of Toronto on flights between April 14 and 18, but that's now expanded to travellers at Trudeau airport.

An ice storm caused delays, but Sunwing passengers claim the problems didn't end there.

“We're hitting almost six hours inside the plane they've given us water but there's been zero communication,” said passenger Tabatha Baston on April 14 as she sat in a plane on the tarmac.

One flight was delayed more than 29 hours and some luggage was lost and damaged.

The company that handles Sunwing's baggage was short-staffed, adding to the chaos.

The Canadian Transportation Agency said it has received 80 complaints so far from passengers on 23 different flights in and out of Toronto.

The agency is trying to determine whether Sunwing treated its passengers in a manner consistent with its terms and conditions.

Sunwing has apologized and says it's cooperating with the investigation.

It issued a statement to CTV saying, ‘We recognize that we fell short in providing our usual level of customer service and we are working to improve our contingency planning to ensure that short-staffing on the part of a service provider can never put us in this situation again.’

The CTA wants to find out if this was just a fluke or if they are more systemic problems with how Sunwing operates its flights.

Anyone who was directly involved in or affected by the incidents has until the May 31 to email their complaints to enquete-inquiry@otc-cta.gc.ca