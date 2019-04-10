

The Canadian Press





The CRTC has ordered Quebecor to continue to provide the signal for TVA Sports to Bell TV subscribers.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission also advises that it is "ready to use the means at its disposal to enforce its regulations," which means that it could attach an order under section 12 of the Broadcasting Act.

Quebecor, which has repeatedly asked to be paid higher premiums for its specialty channels, has threatened to scramble TVA Sports' signal to Bell TV subscribers as of 7:00 pm on Wednesday, the start of the first game of the the NHL playoffs.

In a binding decision rendered Wednesday, the CRTC reiterates that the regulation provides in the event of a dispute, that "the producer must continue to provide its programming services to the distributor" and that " the distributor must continue to distribute these services at the same rates and terms as before the dispute."

In other words, even if there is a conflict between Quebecor and Bell, Quebecor must provide the signal and Bell TV must broadcast it.

This provision is known as the "status quo rule" and implies that two conflicting parties must maintain the existing terms and conditions until their dispute is resolved.