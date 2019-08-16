

The Canadian Press





Canada's telecoms regulator says it has lowered the rates for wholesale broadband access as it looks to increase competition among internet providers.

The lower rates announced by the CRTC Thursday means it will be cheaper for smaller internet providers to buy broadband capacity on the networks owned by the big telecom providers.

The CRTC requires that the large cable and telephone companies make available parts of their network, at rates set by the regulator, to improve competition and lower prices.

In 2016, the CRTC set interim wholesale rates after it decided the rates proposed by the telecom companies were not "just and reasonable."

It says the final rates are 15 to 43 per cent lower than the interim rates for monthly capacity, and three to 77 per cent lower for access rates.

Major telecom companies have warned that their investments in expanding infrastructure could be impacted if wholesale rates are set too low.