The Crown will not charge police officers who shot and killed a man following a police pursuit in Montreal last year.

The incident began around in the early morning hours of June 15, 2017 when a public security agent in Cote Saint-Luc tried to stop a man who was driving in a dangerous manner.

The man's father had alerted authorities that his son, Noam Cohen, was in distress and meant to hurt himself or others with his car.

When authorities arrived Cohen was uttering threats, then he sped off with police in pursuit. Cohen ended up driving to Lachine, and when he got to St. Joseph Blvd. near George V he tried to drive into police officers who had barricaded the street.

Police officers then fired at Cohen, inflicting lethal injuries.

Quebec's BEI, the department that investigates police officers, then took over and examined what happened.

The BEI determined that Cohen had first tried to hit officers with his car while still in Cote Saint-Luc, and that police had tried repeatedly to stop Cohen even before the pursuit began.

Upon being informed of the BEI findings, Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office, the DPCP, determined that no charges were warranted.

They also informed Cohen's family and loved ones of their finding.