

CTV Montreal Staff





The Crown will not appeal the sentence handed down to Michel Cadotte last month.

A judge decided Cadotte will serve two years less a day in jail, followed by three years of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Cadotte killed his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, in 2017. She had advanced Alzheimer's disease and could not speak, nor care for herself.

Cadotte said he killed Lizotte because he could no longer stand to see her in pain, and a jury found Cadotte guilty of manslaughter.

DPCP spokesperson Jean Pascal Boucher said in a statement that following a rigorous examination of the judge's decision, the Crown found no grounds to appeal.

He also said that Lizotte's family was told of the Crown's decision.