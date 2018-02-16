Crown won't appeal ex-railway workers' acquittal in Lac-Megantic trial
FILE - Former Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway Ltd. employees Tom Harding, right, Jean Demaitre, centre, and Richard Labrie are escorted by police to appear in court in Lac-Megantic, Que., on Tuesday, May 13, 2014. They have pleaded not guilty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 3:32PM EST
The Crown says it won't appeal last month's acquittal in Quebec of three former railway employees who were charged with criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people in the Lac-Megantic tragedy.
Prosecutors said in a statement today that appealing the verdict is not in the public interest.
Jurors acquitted Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre on Jan. 19 on their ninth day of deliberations.
The prosecution had argued the three men were each criminally negligent in their own way for failing to ensure a train was safe before the wee hours of July 6, 2013.
That was when the unattended train carrying crude oil rolled down an incline before coming off the tracks in Lac-Megantic and exploding, killing the 47 people.
Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
