Crown will not appeal Tony Accurso's acquittal on breach of trust charges
Former construction magnate Tony Accurso walks to the courtroom at his trial in Laval, Quebec on Monday, November 13, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 3:40PM EST
Tony Accurso will not have to fight his case in the Courts of Appeals – the Crown has decided it will not appeal his acquittal, on breach of trust charges.
The well-known construction magnate was accused of giving a $300,000 cheque and other gifts to the late mayor of Mascouche in exchange for contracts for his construction company, which used to be one of the biggest in the province.
A jury acquitted Accurso on Feb. 6 after brief deliberation at the Joliette courthouse.
The Crown announced Friday that it had decided, after careful analysis of the case, not to appeal the verdict.
Accurso is scheduled back in court in May to stand trial for allegedly taking part in a kickback scheme tied to construction contracts in Laval.
- With files from The Canadian Press
