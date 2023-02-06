Crown wants sex assault case of fashion mogul Peter Nygard to move more quickly

opinion | Don Martin: A broken health-care system leads the parade of premiers into crucial talks

The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'

