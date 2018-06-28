

The Canadian Press





Days after he was found guilty of fraud and other charges, the Crown is requesting that former businessman Tony Accurso serve jail time.

At a hearing at the Laval courthouse on Thursday, the Crown requested Accurso serve five years for counts of fraud and conspiracy, and another three years for conspiracy for corruption and breach of trust.

The prosecution also called for Accurso to pay the City of Laval compensation of $1.6 million, the equivalent of kickbacks paid to former mayor Gilles Vaillancourt between 1996 and 2010.

Accurso was found guilty of five counts on Monday after being accused of participating in a kickback scheme on Laval construction projects. More than two dozen other people, including Vaillancourt, were also charged in the case.

A previous trial on the same charges had ended in a mistrial in November.