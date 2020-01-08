LAVAL, QUE. -- A crowdfunding campaign that was launched to pay for the funeral expenses of a teenager who was killed last week in Laval raised almost $6,000 in 24 hours.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, 179 people had donated to the GoFundMe campaign.

In a brief press release, Yasmine Yesli, who started the campaign, thanked the donors and said that the teen's relatives had not expected so much generosity.

Thanks to the contributions, the family was able to pay for the teen's funeral and burial expenses, she said.

Another teenager, 16, was charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after a New Years Eve altercation at a Parc Marc-Aurèle-Fortin in which the 15-year-old was stabbed to death.

The law prohibits the identification of the accused since he is a minor.

The accused will be back in youth court for a bail hearing on Thursday. Crown prosecutor Marie-Ève ​​Vauthier has so far opposed his release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.