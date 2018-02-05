

The Canadian Press





Months after her husband delivered a speech to a sold-out crowd, it was former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama's turn to visit Montreal.

Obama delivered a speech in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 people at the convention centre Monday evening and participated in a discussion with Sevrine Labelle, the president of an organization that supports female entrepreneurs.

The event was organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, which also organized last year's event featuring former U.S. president Barack Obama -- who drew 7,900 people to his talk in June.

Myrna Lashley & her daughter excited to hear from @MichelleObama tonight in Mtl. I'm excited too! @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/rgRJaDYtVp — CarolineVanV (@CarolineVanVCTV) February 5, 2018

Among the attendees were 2,000 students given last minute tickets to hear Obama speak.

One of the 2000 students given last minute tickets to hear @MichelleObama speak in Mtl tonight. #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/2tB1GrA6QC — CarolineVanV (@CarolineVanVCTV) February 5, 2018

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also spoke in the city last year as part of a promotional tour for her book.

Since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama has worked with her husband at their Chicago-based foundation, which aims to help citizens make a commitment to improve their society.

Several dignitaries attended the talk, including Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will introduce Obama to the crowd.