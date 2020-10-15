MONTREAL -- The cross-examination of Gilbert Rozon, accused of rape and indecent assault, ended Thursday on the third day of his trial at the Montreal courthouse.

The next step is counsel's final arguments, which will take place on Nov. 6.

This morning, during cross-examination by Crown attorney Bruno Ménard, the founder of Just for Laughs said he did not assault the complainant in any way.

He offered a version of the facts that was wildly different from those presented by the alleged victim on Tuesday.

The alleged events took place in the Laurentians 40 years ago.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.