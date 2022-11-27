Croatian Montrealers wear checkers to watch team beat Canada in World Cup
While most bars, living rooms and coffee shops in Montreal were packed Sunday with Canada fans, the Saint-Nicholas Tavelic Catholic Church in the Town of Montreal was awash in checkers.
Marko Piperković was among the over 100 Croatian Montrealers decked out in his country's iconic colours, cheering on Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, and the country's talisman and arguably the best Croatian player ever: Luka Modric.
And for those that don't know, Croatian fans are the real deal.
"We're pretty known for our fans, not only internationally when it comes to the national team, but also when it comes to the Croatian clubs - Dynamo Zagreb, Hajduk Split - their fans are known worldwide," said Piperković. "They're pretty intense. I've been looking at some videos in Qatar, and we've been pretty loud since we've come there."
In that crowd of red-and-white checkers, most, Piperković said were wearing the no. 10 on the back.
"It's mostly Modric that everybody wears," "He's the legend. When you say Modric, automatically, it's Croatia. He's the best we've ever had. He brought us to the finals, that's the best result we've ever had in history; Ballon d'Or, we never had a Ballon d'Or winner, and I don't even want to start with Real Madrid and everything he's done."
Across the Riviere-des-Prairies in Laval, a crowd of kids and parents from the Saint-Laurent Soccer Club were proudly in red to support of the Canadian player who once ran the same pitch in his youth: CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone.
Fans of Canada and CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone gather with those from the club in Montreal he played with as a boy. (Luca Caruso-Moro/CTV News)
Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa gave a shout-out to the borough's favourite soccer son before the tournament began.
"You said you wanted to do this for your Mom! Now you have to do it for Saint-Laurent, for Montreal, for Quebec and especially for Team Canada!" DeSousa wrote on Facebook. "Saint Laurent is proud of you, and cheering for you and the whole team."
Canadian Alphonso Davies scored early for Canada and gave the country its first-ever World Cup goal, but Croatia stormed back to win 4-1 and eliminate the Canucks from the tournament.
Croatia made a World Cup final in 2018, came third in 1998, and made two quarter-finals at the European Cup (1996 and 2008). Canada, on the other hand, has lost every of its five World Cup games.
Canadian coach John Herdman amped up the drama while talking to his players after the team was blanked by Belgium 1-0 on matchday one.
"We're going to go and eff Croatia," he said. "That's as simple as it gets."
Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic took notice.
"The Croatian national team deserves respect from everyone. We've earned it with our performances, behaviour and results," he said. "Not only now, but throughout our history. As we show respect to everyone, we expect them to treat us the same."
Croatian fans know that this may be the final hurrah for some of the team's best players but that, though old, their team has some serious talent.
"We have a great team, but there's a few players getting older - Luka Modric, 37 years old; Ivan Perisic, 33 - but at the same time, there's a good mix of the newer generation that's making their way through like (Josko) Gvardiol on defence and Nikola Vlasic on the right side," said Piperković.
MOROCCO'S WIN MEANS CANADA IS OUT
With Morocco's upset and dominant 2-0 win over Belgium Sunday morning, the pressure was on both Canada and Croatia.
With Morocco and Croatia now top of the group with four points and Belgium in second with three, Canada's final game will be only for pride, as the best the team can do is finish with three points when it plays Morocco on Thursday.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage granted bail
A former employee of Quebec's power utility charged with spying on behalf of China has been freed on bail while he awaits trial.
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guarantying that he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
WHO renames monkeypox as 'mpox'
The World Health Organization announced Monday that 'mpox' is now the preferred name for monkeypox.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes sweeping housing legislation that eliminates some development fees
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
-
Toronto subway station evacuated following bomb threat
A Toronto subway station was evacuated Monday morning after police said they were made aware of a bomb threat.
Atlantic
-
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
-
Package containing drugs, cellphone seized outside Springhill prison: CSC
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a package containing drugs, a cellphone and other unauthorized items was recently seized outside the Springhill Institution in Springhill, N.S.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
London
-
Indigenous mural unveiled inside London Catholic school
In a ceremony that included traditional dance, an indigenous mural was unveiled at a London catholic elementary school Monday. The mural covers two sections of a second-floor hallway at Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School.
-
Suspicious fire in London over the weekend
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a suspicious residential fire in London over the weekend. Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were sent to the 500-block of Dundas Street.
-
LPS vehicle involved in Sunday evening crash
A London police vehicle was involved in a crash on Sunday evening. CTV news cameras caught the aftermath in the area of Egerton Street and Florence Street.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Canada-Croatia World Cup match brings fans together in northern Ontario
While Canada fell to Croatia on Sunday at the World Cup, the game brought out the footie fans in northern Ontario for a chance to see Canadians compete on the big stage.
-
With respiratory infections surging, how can Ontario parents navigate the masking question?
The former director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table says that the province should be mandating masking in schools, child care centres and other essential settings amid a surge in respiratory virus infections that have overwhelmed pediatric hospitals.
Calgary
-
Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building
An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Arctic air bringing snow, -30 wind chill to Calgary
The Arctic outbreak is just warming up… for a cooldown
Kitchener
-
Four people in van with gun attempt robbery in Cambridge: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect vehicle after they say four people in a van with a gun tried to rob someone in Cambridge.
-
More Ontarians relying on food banks and visiting them more frequently, advocates say
Ontario residents have been visiting food banks in greater numbers and more often for six years running.
-
Death near Kenilworth, Ont. under investigation
A large police presence near Kenilworth, Ont. over the weekend was due to a death in the area, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
Vancouver
-
First major snowfall of the season coming to B.C.’s South Coast
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with a blast of wintry weather in the forecast this week.
-
Inquest into Indigenous B.C. teen's death in group home set to begin
A coroner's inquest into the case of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux –an Indigenous teen who was found dead in a B.C. group home in 2020 – is set to begin Monday.
-
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
The next session of Alberta's legislature, and the first led by Premier Danielle Smith, will begin Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
Windsor
-
$110,000 worth of items stolen from Lakeshore business
Essex County OPP say $110,000 worth of items, including 12 dirt bikes, were reported stolen after a break-in in Lakeshore.
-
'Unwanted' person report results in wanted woman arrested
It turns out an “unwanted” woman at a residence was wanted after all – by Chatham-Kent police.
-
County Road 42 reopens after crash in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP say County Road 42 has reopened after a collision in Comber.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening for the opening day of Agribition in Regina
The 51st edition of the Canadian Western Agribition kicks off Monday in the Queen City.
-
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
-
Winter storm, snowfall warnings and blowing snow advisories issued across Sask.: Environment Canada
Much of southern and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry studies fundamental rights and freedoms at stake in protests
Experts who study the Canadian Charter say the limits around the freedom of peaceful assembly are not well defined, and that can create a challenging situation when the right to assembly conflicts with the rights of other people.
-
Winter tires fly off car on Highway 7
Police in eastern Ontario are reminding people to make sure their winter tires are retorqued, after at least one wheel flew off a car on the highway.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau to visit First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit a First Nation in Saskatchewan that was rocked by a deadly stabbing rampage nearly three months ago.
-
'It still hurts': Families hope for new homes after mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Brian (Buggy) Burns says it's the small things he misses the most, like sitting down and having coffee with his wife nearly every morning for more than three decades.
-
Cameco mine, mill resume operations
Operations have resumed at Cameco's McArthur River mine and its Key Lake mill.