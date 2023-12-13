MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Critics say Quebec health-care bill will weaken public system

    Some health-care workers protested on Wednesday, angry at the Quebec government's Bill-15, which will centralize the health-care system.

    The bill was passed into law last week after Premier Francois Legault's government invoked closure.

    Some critics say it will weaken the public health-care system.

    Watch CTV News Montreal journalist Rob Lurie's report above. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada over Autopilot

    Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

