Critics call on wealthy Quebecers to donate proposed $500 credit

Residents and lawmakers are criticizing Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s proposed $500 credit for Quebecers with incomes under $100,000 to address inflation, and are calling on wealthier residents to donate their one-time payment to those who need it.

“It’s not a targeted measure that will really impact people who need $500 the most,” said Tasha Lackman, executive director of the Depot Community Food Centre in N.D.G. The depot serves residents from the neighbourhood and beyond.

Lackman spoke of one woman, a mother, who she said could really benefit from a $500 boost.

“The mother had just lost her job and had no food in the house, and was too ashamed to send her child to school with no food, no lunch, and no snacks,” she said.

The premier’s critics in the National Assembly share Lackman’s concerns that the credit should target low-income Quebecers.

Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said his MNAs will donate their payments to charities or non-profit organizations in need and invited Coalition Avenir Quebec’s members to do the same.

“We all agree, unanimously, that we will give back that money to a charity or community organization in the riding of the deputy,” he said.

“Everybody can decide what they want to do with their $500,” said Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade. “On the other hand, though, I don’t think it was the right approach.”

The measure is expected to cost the government $3.2 billion.