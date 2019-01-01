

CTV Montreal





The death of a 35-year-old man believed to have slipped on a patch of ice is now being investigated as "suspicious," according to a spokesperson for the Montreal Police.

It was initially believed the man died after an accidental fall Tuesday morning in Lachine.

The SPVM received a call around 4:00 a.m. about a man who was lying in the street near a row of parked cars on Provost St., near 26th Avenue.

Upon arrival, paramedics attempted resuscitation. The man was then transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At first, investigators believed the death was accidental, based on the fact there was a patch of ice near the man's unconscious body.

However, Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Montreal Police, said the nature of the man's injuries forced police to re-examine the incident.

A command post was established on Provost St., and police are appealing to possible witnesses to the fall.

The man does not have a criminal history, Brabant said.