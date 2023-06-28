Cree evacuees in Quebec wildfire crisis face particular cultural, health challenges
Almost 1,200 vulnerable people from Cree communities are among the evacuees who have fled northern Quebec because of wildfires and smoke.
Dr. François Prévost of the Cree health board says the evacuation process has gone relatively well, but he adds that the situation poses particular health, logistical and cultural challenges.
He says the health agency is striving to maintain care for evacuees — including elders, pregnant women and infants — who have been transferred to hotels and health-care facilities in Montreal, Trois-Rivières, Quebec City and Saguenay.
Health board official Virginia Wabano says the resulting division of families has taken a mental health toll in a community that places high value on familial bonding.
She adds that the displacement has also deprived community members of some of the traditional foods that make up their regular diet.
Meanwhile, Quebec's forest fire prevention agency is reporting 110 active fires, including 73 in the southern half the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
