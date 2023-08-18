Cree community in northern Quebec evacuated as wildfires approach

The wildfires in Quebec have caused the Cree community of Wemindji to be evacuated as communities in the north of the province continue to fight through the unprecedented burning season and hope and pray for rain.

The fire in the Wemindji/Radisson sector is one of nine burning in Quebec and is one of the two that are out of control, according to Quebec' forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU).

"Worst case scenario, the fire could reach 12 kilometres near the community," said regional fire marshall for the Cree territory Leroy Blacksmith."

Blacksmith said the territory got a good amount of rain yesterday, which helped the situation, but in general, the territory could use the type of precipitation southern Quebec is getting hit with.

"Up in the Cree nation, we haven't had any significant rain like we have seen down south like in the Montreal-Ottawa area; we'd need like the reverse," said Blacksmith. "Since June 1st, we haven't had much rain like we used to have in the past."

He said the territory is not expected to get any rain for the next two weeks and that the forest floor is dry about 12 inches deep.

In addition, SOPFEU is dealing with low cloud ceilings so they cannot fly in certain areas, and wind direction keeps changing quickly.

"Winds up to 40 km/h will cause fires to spread quickly, particularly located in the north-western part of the James Bay region," SOPFEU said on its Facebook page. "The active sectors of these fires can therefore be expected to reach intensity classes five or six on a scale of six. In these circumstances, ground firefighting operations become useless and dangerous for forest firefighters. The same applies to air tanker operations."

Class five fires have a flame height of 3.5 to 5.5 metres, and in class six fires, flames reach over 5.5 metres.

Blacksmith said there is no way to plan long-term with the fires, as the weather is unpredictable.

"The weather really changes suddenly, especially the wind keeps shifting around," he said.

Cree members remain under orders not to go into the forest to check on traplines or cabins as the communities wait to see the extent of the damage.

Fire crews thought when the fires around Ouje-Bougoumou, Chibougamau and Lebel-sur-Quevillon were contained that they might be out of the woods, but fires in the north rekindled the emergency.

"The light is there at the end of the tunnel, but we're still working hard to get it contained," said Blacksmith.