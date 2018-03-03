

The Canadian Press





A crash with a Transport Ministry vehicle on Highway 20 near Drummondville left a motorist with serious injuries on Saturday morning.

At around 4:40 a.m., an MTQ worker was heading west on the 20, patrolling in the left lane looking for debris which had been reported.

A driver in his 20s violently struck the MTQ vehicle from behind.

Officials said the jaws of life were needed to remove the driver from his car. Police said they don’t fear for his life, but he did suffer serious injuries. Surete du Quebec officials said they believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

The MTQ worker was not injured and had deployed all the proper signals on his vehicle.

The westbound lanes of the 20 in the area were closed for several hours.

On Feb. 24, a Transport Ministry worker was killed and several others injured in a crash on the 20 in Dorval. A motorist who was allegedly intoxicated faces several charges in connection to the crash.