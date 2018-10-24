

CTV Montreal





Laval police closed Route 335, aka Papineau Blvd., early Wednesday morning because of a serious car crash.

Around 6 a.m. a driver rammed his car into the back of a street sweeper, seriously injuring himself and another man in the car.

Police initially closed the southbound lanes from Des Laurentides Blvd./Des Mille Iles Blvd., then closed the northbound lanes at Saint Saens St., just north of Perron Ave.

The two crash victims, both men in their thirties, were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police expect the road will be closed until mid-afternoon.