In honour of Nelson Mandela Day, community organizations and prominent figures will lend their voices to compel the City of Montreal to hold public consultations and develop workable strategies against systemic racism and discrimination in Montreal.

Balarama Holness, a former municpal election candidate with Projet Montreal, spearheaded the idea after alleging that he was touted as the party's "visible minority" in order to sway voters.

He also reproached the Plante administration when he was not offered a seat on the Executive Committee.

If the City of Montreal refuses to voluntarily hold a public consultation on systemic racism, Holness believes the process may require a petition amassing 15,000 signatures.

In a press conference Sunday, Holness and Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRAAR) Executive Director Fo Niemi are expected to address a dozen systemic issues, ranging from minority underrepresentation in the city's work force and boards, racial profiling, poverty, and lack of fair access to housing.

A dozen speakers from a handful of organizations and sectors will address these issues, including Councillor Marvin Rotrand and leaders from the English and French-speaking Black, Muslim, LGBTQ, student, and other minority groups.

The gathering will take place at Union United Church at 3007 Delisle, corner Atwater, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

