Crane topples over in Ville Saint-Laurent
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 7:46AM EDT
Workers are on-scene in Saint-Laurent to try and set a toppled crane upright.
According to Montreal police, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Isabey St. and Cote-de-Liesse.
The driver of the crane was not injured, according to an SPVM spokesperson.
They said the crane should be lifted shortly.
