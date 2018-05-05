

The Canadian Press





Crane operators drove their rigs through the streets of Montreal today to protest new regulations that govern how workers are trained.

About 10 cranes and several hundred union members joined the march and protest that ended in front of Premier Philippe Couillard's Montreal office.

Union spokesman Evans Dupuis says the new regulations make it easier for new recruits to bypass a technical diploma in favour of an on-the-job training program.

He says the new program is less thorough and could lead to more workplace accidents.

Quebec's construction commission says the new rules were put in place to counter an anticipated labour shortage.

Spokeswoman Melanie Malenfant says the new changes have been approved by the province's workplace health and safety board and insists safety won't be compromised in any way.