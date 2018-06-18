

CTV Montreal





Crane operators in some areas of Quebec abandoned their work sites Monday morning to protest a new training program.

The workers - 2000 of them province-wide - are upset about new regulations in place.

People who have not graduated with a diploma of vocational studies can now instead obtain a competency certificate allowing them to operate cranes.

The new program, according to Local 791-G - which is affiliated with the Quebec Federation of Labour's construction wing - is less comprehensive and could ultimately cause more accidents in the workplace.

The provincial government policy was introduced this year in response to a lack of workers.

Last Thursday, crane operators in Montreal left the work site for the new Champlain Bridge, prompting an investigation by the Quebec Construction Commission.

On Monday, every shipyards sat idle.

The construction commission believes these actions may constitute an illegal strike.

"What we are seeing across Quebec is that there are very few, if any, crane operators at work this morning," said commission spokesperson Melanie Malenfant.

A concerted strike or work slowdown is prohibited if there's a collective agreement in place. The Canadian Press reports that a collective agreement is in place until 2021.

Those found guilty of participating in such actions can be subject to hefty fines ranging from $7,960 to $79,587 a day for associations or their representatives and between $57 and $199 for workers.

For its part, the labour federation said it supports the local but wasn't behind the job actions, noting it is also affiliated with other unions including electricians, labourers, bricklayers and others.

(With files from The Canadian Press)