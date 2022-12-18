Craft market in Verdun highlights the borough's holiday transformation
Chanukah begins Sunday night, and Christmas is a week away, and shoppers who are looking for unique handmade gifts can head to Verdun.
Voted one of the coolest streets in the world, Wellington St. in Verdun is all dressed up for the holidays.
Walking distance down the block, the recently renovated Verdun Auditorium is where the Collectif Creatif craft fair is.
"You actually to meet the person who made the object and you talk to them and find out more about their art, their passions, their techniques," said Melina Serangelo.
It is the opposite of big-box stores at this shop-local market where you can buy coffee-scented candles and other delights.
Lyndsay Goodfellow is the artist behind "Love, Montreal Jewelry," and said, "the pieces I made with flowers and laser engraving, everything is one of a kind."
Maybe you're looking for a balance board made from upcycled wood? Nicolas Loiselle is the mastermind behind MTL Balance Board.
"All the boards you see are handmade by myself with recycled wood," she said. "We buy waste wood from manufacturers in Montreal, and we flip them into balance boards. It's a positive impact on the environment."
The Verdun borough in Montreal is in full holiday mode this weekend. (Christine Long/CTV News)
Collectif Creatif has been organizing craft fairs with local artists for almost 10 years, yet this is their first event at the Verdun Auditorium.
"It's a nice way to discover our local infrastructure; the auditorium is a heritage building," said Borough Mayor Marie-Andrée Mauger. "It's a great opportunity to discover this place between the river and Wellington Street."
The craft fair is open Sunday, and the Promenade Wellington will remain festive until the new year.
Santa showed up in Verdun for kids during the Montreal borough's festive weekend. (Christine Long/CTV News)
