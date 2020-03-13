MONTREAL -- If you're worried that you may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 – coughing, fever and difficulty breathing – here are the steps you need to take to be tested and treated:

CALL 811

Only call 811 if you believe you have symptoms of the virus. There is another phone number to call for information (1 877 644 4545.)

A health care professional will assess you and, if needed, you will be given an appointment.

If you are an adult, you will be referred to the specialized clinic at Hôtel Dieu Hospital to be tested.

If you are an adult with a child under the age of 18, both of you will be referred to the specialized clinic at Hôtel Dieu Hospital to be tested at the same time.

If you are calling for a child under the age of 18, you will be referred to Sainte-Justine Hospital, which has been designated to test and treat cases of the virus.

GET TESTED

Once you have been tested, you will be advised to self-isolate until the results come back.

If your results come back negative, you will be able to resume regular activity.

If your results come back positive, the health care professionals will advise you on what the next steps are.

LONG WAIT TIMES

There have been concerns about the long wait times on the phone, after health authorities admitted the line was experiencing 'technical difficulties.'

"The 811 line is receiving about 17,000 calls every day," said Jean Nicolas Aubé, spokesperson for the CIUSSS-Centre-Sud.

Thursday, Santé Quebec noted "supplementary measures" to improve the situation will be implemented" as it thanked Quebecers for their patience and understanding.

The province has also set up a hotline to answer any questions about coronavirus: 1 877 644 4545.