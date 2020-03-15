MONTREAL -- The Quebec government announced several steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, including the closing of some public buildings and private businesses.

Here’s a list of things that are closed, along with some that remain open.

All ski hills, sugar shacks, libraries, gyms, swimming pools and bars are to remain closed.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are still open. Shopping malls are also staying open, though several, such as Eaton Centre and Place Alexis Nihon have announced reduced operating hours.

Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve markets will operate at reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day starting Mar. 17.

Private chains that have announced national closures or partial closures:

All Aritzia boutiques across Canada are closed until further notice. The company is providing free standard shipping for online orders.

St-Hubert closed all dining rooms at its restaurants. Drive-thru and delivery services will remain open.

Orangetheory Fitness will close all studios across Canada by the end of Mar. 16 until at least Mar. 30.

Tim Hortons is closing all dining rooms at its restaurants. The company is asking Canadian restaurant owners to provide take-out, drive-thru and delivery only.

Time Out Market Montreal will close Mar. 17 "for as long as required."

H&M closed all stores until Apr. 2. The store’s online site will remain open for orders.

DavidsTea will close its over 230 stores in Canada and the US until further notice.

Second Cup Coffee will only serve food and drinks to go, for delivery or via drive thru, and it will close all its in-store dining areas.

Kiehls has temporarily closed its Canadian retail stores.

Desjardins will close 523 branches Mar. 18 with 349 remaining open.

Aldo shoe stores are closing until March 31.

Addition Elle stores are closing until March 28.

Call It Spring stores are closing until March 31.

Dynamite stores are temporarily closing.

Koodo outlets are temporarily closing.

Hudson Bay stores are temporarily closing.

Nespresso is closing its outlets until March 31.

Penningtons stores are temporarily closing.

Reitmans stores are temporarily closing.

RW&CO stores are temporarily closing.

Sephora stores are temporarily closing.

Simons stores are temporarily closing.

Victoria's Secret stores are temporarily closing.

Toys 'R' Us stores are closing until March 30.

Educational instituations that have closed services:

Concordia University’s campuses are both closed, with the exception of their residences.

McGill University announced they are suspending all classes, labs, exams and both on and off campus events for two weeks.

Universite de Montreal has suspended teaching activities and their librairies indefinitely but said their health and psychological consultation centre would reopen on Tuesday.

UQAM has closed its campus until Mar. 27.

All CEGEPs are closed until at least Mar. 30.

YMCA International Language School is closed until at least Mar. 30.

Borough offices and permit service points remain open in most boroughs. While public community and sports centres are mostly closed, some of Montreal’s municipalities are leaving their town halls open, though they ask residents not to come by unless absolutely necessary. Those include: