MONTREAL -- Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is expected to announce the province's first COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru Tuesday morning.

The press conference is taking place in an employee parking lot at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, where about 20 tents are set up.

The expectation behind the drive-thru model is that carloads of people could be vaccinated quickly, about 4,000 doses administered a day.

The hope is that these types of clinics could also make it easier for people with reduced mobility to get their vaccines.

The announcement is the latest from the government in its effort to vaccinate as many people as possible.

On April 8, officials named 13 companies allowed to operate clinics in their workplaces. Each site would have the capacity to vaccinate up to 25,000 people by August.

An employees parking lot at Montreal Trudeau Airport is expected to be the province’s first drive thru vaccine clinic. Announcement coming at 8:30 AM @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/tAWdqTLw1d — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) May 4, 2021

Montreal's airport authority is also partnering with Air Canada and Bombardier to create a vaccination hub, operating two sites at the departure level of the airport terminal and in a nearby Bombardier hangar.