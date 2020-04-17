MONTREAL -- Workers from the education sector to be transferred to the health sector in order to make up for shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic will sign up on a voluntary basis, authorities announced on Friday.

A ministerial decree published just before Easter had created concern among education staff, because it allowed them to potentially be transferred to the health field to help make up for shortages.

Many nurses and patient attendants have become overworked amid the pandemic, and the province has been trying to address an increase in demand. Stories of neglect have begun to surface across long-term care centres in the healthcare network due to a lack of staff.

There has now been clarification that employees will be transferred on a voluntary basis, and those who would like to help are asked to notify the health sector of their availability.

When the decree was first made public, union representatives responsible for 125,000 members in the education sector deplored the lack of specificity regarding who would actually be affected by the decree and what regions were concerned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.