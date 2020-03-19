MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities announced that there are 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

One Quebecer has died of COVID-19 so far, an elderly woman in the Lanaudiere region whose death was announced Wednesday. One person who was confirmed to have COVID-19 has since receovered, authorities say.

There are 3,997 people awaiting test results, and 6,331 tests have come back negative.

The government of Quebec is providing an update Thursday afternoon on the status of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Francois Legault is joined by Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, director of public health for the province, to address Quebecers at a press conference in Quebec City.

At the press conference, Legault asked Quebecers to stay within their regions in the province and not take any non-essential trips to other regions.

CTVNEWSMONTREAL.CA IS CARRYING THE UPDATE LIVE. YOU CAN WATCH IT ABOVE.

There are now more than 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Canada.

This is a developing story that will be updated.