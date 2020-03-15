MONTREAL -- The Parti Québécois (PQ), unlike the Liberal Party of Quebec, is not ruling out the possibility of postponing its election for the party's next leader.

The party's elections officer, Agnès Maltais, announced on social media Sunday that the coordination conference will meet on Friday evening to "reassess the calendar and certain rules of the leadership race."

Au PQ, nous sommes sensibles à ce que vit la population, dû à l’urgence sanitaire déclarée par le gouvernement. En conséquence, nous allons réévaluer le calendrier et certaines règles de la course à la chefferie et convoquer la conférence de coordination pour en discuter — Agnès Maltais (@AgnesMaltais) March 15, 2020

Party spokesperson Lucas Medernach told the Canadian Press that a proposal to change the schedule and some potential rules will be considered.

"We must take the time to discuss them. The government is announcing new measures every day, so we will wait to see what the next measures are before making a decision," said Medernach.

The coordination conference is made up of the entire national executive, regional presidents and the executive of the national youth committee. On Sunday morning, candidate Frédérick Bastien indicated that he stopped his "campaign-related announcements" and that he believed that the polling date and nominations should be postponed.

"In such circumstances, we must act as a nation that stands united in the face of danger. It is therefore important to put aside the partisan differences that normally drive us and to rally behind our premier," he said.

For its part, the Liberal party, which must also choose a new leader, indicated that all "public activities are cancelled until further notice."

However, the party still intends to elect a new leader on May 31.

"This situation does not affect the voting period for members to choose the new leader since it was already scheduled by telephone and Internet, from May 24 to 31, 2020 inclusively," the QLP announced on its website.

Party communications director Maxime Roy told The Canadian Press by email that the measures already announced are still in the pipeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 15, 2020.