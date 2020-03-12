MONTREAL -- Quebec's Info-Sante line, 811 - the line that health authorities have been asking Quebecers to call if they suspect they maye have COVID-19 symptoms - is experiencing 'technical difficulties,' Quebec's public health department announced Thursday afternoon.

CTV News has been receiving several messages from Quebecers trying futilely to reach someone at 811, with many people saying they simply gave up after being on hold for more than an hour.

In a tweet sent Thursday afternoon, Sante Quebec said that technical difficulties could prevent Quebecers from using the line. It said "supplemntary measures" to improve the situation will be implemented and thanked Quebecers for their patience and understanding.

Since even before COVID-19 arrived in Quebec, public health authorities have repeatedly announced that Quebecers who suspect they have coronavirus-related symptoms should call and speak to an 811 agent.