MONTREAL -- John Lotin is the CEO of a CPR training facility in South Orange, New Jersey and when the COVID-19 outbreak began to spread, authorities asked to use his facility to conduct screening.

Carolina Montrose is Lotin’s stepbrother and wanted to share the story of how he contracted the virus even though he is young and healthy.

“He had his employees testing, and he wasn’t wearing a mask, and somebody came in coughing profusely,” said Montrose, who lives in Montreal’s Old Port. “The person didn’t know they were infected, and he got infected through that.”

Lotin’s been at the hospital since Mar. 15 receiving oxygen, and he posted a pair of videos on his Facebook page showing the very real pain that the coronavirus causes.

Thousands have viewed the videos.

“I don’t have any underlining conditions,” he said. “I’m relatively healthy which was my saving grace. I’m not a smoker.”

Lotin and Montrose hope the videos can serve as a warning for young people to heed authorities’ warnings, not go out and take the pandemic serious.

“He’s 35 and extremely healthy,” said Montrose. “I’ve called the police to my building twice this week because people are having parties. It’s all university kids because they’re out of school. Those people need to know that you could also be on your bed.”

Lotin’s condition is improving. He went from receiving eight litres of oxygen to four, as he recovers. The pain, however, is very real for anyone suffering the effects of the virus.

“I don’t want anyone to have to deal with this, to deal with what I’m going through,” said Lotin. “It’s so bad.”