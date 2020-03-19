MONTREAL -- A new drive-thru COVID-19 screening site has been established in Montreal to test children who are suspected of having COVID-19.

It is available as of Thursday by appointment only at Ste-Justine Hospital, in addition to its screening clinic.

People in cars, as well as pedestrians, will be able to be tested outside, minimizing the risk of contagion inside the children's hospital.

This service is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Important note: anyone who wants to get tested must first make an appointment via 811 or by filling out the online form.

The screening service is only for minors returning from travel and showing symptoms.

Anyone showing symptoms associated with COVID-19, who has travelled outside the country in the past 14 days or who has been in contact with a diagnosed person should avoid entering the hospital.

The drive-thru testing site is the second in the province, after one was established in Quebec City on Wednesday.