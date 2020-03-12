MONTREAL -- The spread of COVID-19 has prompted several Montreal-area school boards to cancel classes on Friday.

But the education minister has not told school administrators to suspend classes, so not all public schools have suspended their activities.

Earlier Thursday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said that all gatherings of 250 people or more should be cancelled. At many schools, officials worried that normal operations like cafeteria lunches would exceed that number, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said it was up to schools to modify their schedules to prevent the gatherings.

The following school boards have cancelled Friday classes:

Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Commission Scolaire Marie-Victorin

Riverside School Board

Commission scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles.

Commission scolaire de Laval.

Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île.

Commission scolaire des Patriotes.

Commission scolaire des Affluents.

In a directive send to administrators, Roberge said that if any school had a case of the disease, it would have to close for 14 days. Large gatherings such as those in agoras or sports centres should be prohibited, he said.

In Ontario, officials earlier on Thursday cancelled all public school classes for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some Montreal-area private schools already cancelled classes this week as students who had travelled abroad were tested for the new virus.

Quebec currently has 13 cases of COVID-19. All of those people likely contracted the virus abroad, but health officials warn that the localized transmission of COVID-19 is inevitable. Another 266 people are under investigation for the virus.

Those who have travelled abroad and experience symptoms that could be associated with the virus: fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, have been asked to call 811, but that line has been bombarded and wait times are long.

The virus' rapid spread has accelerated the public response in recent days. Major sports leagues have postponed games; stock markets have crashed; gatherings have been cancelled.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante earlier on Thursday announced the closure of all city installations including arenas, pools, libraries and community centres.